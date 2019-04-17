Channels

The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most prestigious running events and one source claims some Chinese entrants are rigging their applications. Photo: AP
Chinese runners accused of faking finishing time records to qualify for place in Boston Marathon

  • Insider on social media says one in 10 Chinese should not have been in race
  • Times from runners who went to US sharply at odds with claims made to qualify
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 9:00pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Apr, 2019

American athlete Tera Moody is carried off when she collapses after finishing the Chicago Marathon in 2015. Photo: Alamy
Is fitness enough to run a marathon? Heart safety has more to do with genetics, say experts

  • Recent studies have shown that long distance running puts an extra strain on the heart and even elite athletes can succumb to heart attacks
  • Experts advise having a health check-up before taking on a full marathon
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:15pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:15pm, 12 Apr, 2019

