The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most prestigious running events and one source claims some Chinese entrants are rigging their applications. Photo: AP
Chinese runners accused of faking finishing time records to qualify for place in Boston Marathon
- Insider on social media says one in 10 Chinese should not have been in race
- Times from runners who went to US sharply at odds with claims made to qualify
Topic | China Society
The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most prestigious running events and one source claims some Chinese entrants are rigging their applications. Photo: AP
American athlete Tera Moody is carried off when she collapses after finishing the Chicago Marathon in 2015. Photo: Alamy
Is fitness enough to run a marathon? Heart safety has more to do with genetics, say experts
- Recent studies have shown that long distance running puts an extra strain on the heart and even elite athletes can succumb to heart attacks
- Experts advise having a health check-up before taking on a full marathon
Topic | Health and wellness
American athlete Tera Moody is carried off when she collapses after finishing the Chicago Marathon in 2015. Photo: Alamy