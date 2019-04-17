Channels

The woman who staged a viral video protest about repairs to her new Mercedes-Benz, the Shaanxi-based dealership, local market officials and representatives of the German car maker have reached an agreement to replace the customer’s car. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese woman whose Mercedes-Benz oil leak protest video went viral ‘satisfied’ with settlement deal

  • Agreement delivers new car, a year of VIP treatment and trip to Germany for customer who became so frustrated by dealer’s service she ended up in tears
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 8:22pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:21pm, 17 Apr, 2019

The woman who staged a viral video protest about repairs to her new Mercedes-Benz, the Shaanxi-based dealership, local market officials and representatives of the German car maker have reached an agreement to replace the customer's car. Photo: Weibo
Imported Mercedes-Benz cars at Tianjin Port, in northern China. Photo: Reuters
Spending

BMW, Mercedes among luxury carmakers to cut prices in mainland China amid weaker demand, lower VAT

  • Price cuts of around 2.5 per cent come as Beijing prepares to lower VAT rate on manufacturers from 16 to 13 per cent
  • Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lincoln, Land Rover, Jaguar and Volvo announced that they would lower retail prices on their models
Topic |   Luxury cars
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 12:56pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:56pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Imported Mercedes-Benz cars at Tianjin Port, in northern China. Photo: Reuters
