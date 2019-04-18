Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Solstice Public Affairs partner Craig Brockwell and senior associate Karen Lin Woods, with Chinese consul Li Sining, at a welcoming ceremony for the new Chinese consul-general in Toronto, on August 31 last year. Photo: Twitter / @KarenWenLin
Society

How China’s Canadian lobbyists blurred the lines of PR, journalism and political activism

  • Lobbyists from Solstice Public Affairs, hired by China’s consulate, have been regular contributors to media discourse about China in Canada
  • In a Toronto Star opinion piece, a Solstice employee warned of a ‘new wave of Sino-phobia’ without identifying China as a company client
Topic |   Canada
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 1:37am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:36am, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Solstice Public Affairs partner Craig Brockwell and senior associate Karen Lin Woods, with Chinese consul Li Sining, at a welcoming ceremony for the new Chinese consul-general in Toronto, on August 31 last year. Photo: Twitter / @KarenWenLin
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.