Solstice Public Affairs partner Craig Brockwell and senior associate Karen Lin Woods, with Chinese consul Li Sining, at a welcoming ceremony for the new Chinese consul-general in Toronto, on August 31 last year. Photo: Twitter / @KarenWenLin
How China’s Canadian lobbyists blurred the lines of PR, journalism and political activism
- Lobbyists from Solstice Public Affairs, hired by China’s consulate, have been regular contributors to media discourse about China in Canada
- In a Toronto Star opinion piece, a Solstice employee warned of a ‘new wave of Sino-phobia’ without identifying China as a company client
Topic | Canada
Solstice Public Affairs partner Craig Brockwell and senior associate Karen Lin Woods, with Chinese consul Li Sining, at a welcoming ceremony for the new Chinese consul-general in Toronto, on August 31 last year. Photo: Twitter / @KarenWenLin