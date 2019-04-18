Huang Liuyu, a former director of the PLA’s Institute for Disease Control and Prevention has been stripped of his PhD for cheating. Photo: Baidu.com
Chinese ex-military official stripped of doctorate for cheating
- Huang Liuyi found to have plagiarised work of another PhD student he once tutored
- Former director of PLA’s Institute for Disease Control and Prevention has published more than 70 papers and holds 30 patents
Topic | China Society
Huang Liuyu, a former director of the PLA’s Institute for Disease Control and Prevention has been stripped of his PhD for cheating. Photo: Baidu.com
Hunan University in central China has revoked a business graduate's master's degree and removed a professor from his teaching position after an investigation into plagiarism allegations. Photo: Baidu.
Chinese academic stripped of degree and professor removed in plagiarism scandal
- Hunan University investigation confirms anonymous online claims
- Pledges to maintain zero tolerance for misconduct
Topic | China Society
Hunan University in central China has revoked a business graduate's master's degree and removed a professor from his teaching position after an investigation into plagiarism allegations. Photo: Baidu.