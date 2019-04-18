Channels

Huang Liuyu, a former director of the PLA’s Institute for Disease Control and Prevention has been stripped of his PhD for cheating. Photo: Baidu.com
Society

Chinese ex-military official stripped of doctorate for cheating

  • Huang Liuyi found to have plagiarised work of another PhD student he once tutored
  • Former director of PLA’s Institute for Disease Control and Prevention has published more than 70 papers and holds 30 patents
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 3:44pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:44pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Hunan University in central China has revoked a business graduate's master's degree and removed a professor from his teaching position after an investigation into plagiarism allegations. Photo: Baidu.
Society

Chinese academic stripped of degree and professor removed in plagiarism scandal

  • Hunan University investigation confirms anonymous online claims
  • Pledges to maintain zero tolerance for misconduct
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 7:00pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 3 Apr, 2019

