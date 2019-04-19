About 920,000 applied for the 14,500 positions available in China’s civil service last year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s civil service: low pay, long hours and 1 million people want in
- Number of jobs up for grabs halved in 2018, and 63 people applied for each and every one of them
- Some are drawn by the chance to do their bit for society, others by the promise of job security
