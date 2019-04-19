Channels

A contrite Andy Hui bows at a press conference after a video camera filmed him with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong in a taxi Photo: Felix Wong
Society

Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng sparks debate about Chinese traditions by forgiving husband Andy Hui for fling

  • Queen of Canto-pop reconciles with Hui after video shows him kissing actress
  • ‘Men cheat; women forgive’ – on social media, Cheng’s followers hit at traditions
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 2:25pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:25pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Hong Kong singer Andy Hui apologises after footage of him getting intimate with TV actress Jacqueline Wong in the back of a vehicle was published. The incident has put the spotlight on privacy protection amid growing use of dashboard cameras inside vehicles. Photo: AP
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Celebrity scandal raises concerns over dashcams

  • The incident involving Andy Hui and Jacqueline Wong will hopefully raise awareness of the rights and liabilities arising from the use of onboard cameras
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Published: 9:35pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:39pm, 18 Apr, 2019

