A contrite Andy Hui bows at a press conference after a video camera filmed him with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong in a taxi Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng sparks debate about Chinese traditions by forgiving husband Andy Hui for fling
- Queen of Canto-pop reconciles with Hui after video shows him kissing actress
- ‘Men cheat; women forgive’ – on social media, Cheng’s followers hit at traditions
Topic | China Society
A contrite Andy Hui bows at a press conference after a video camera filmed him with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong in a taxi Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong singer Andy Hui apologises after footage of him getting intimate with TV actress Jacqueline Wong in the back of a vehicle was published. The incident has put the spotlight on privacy protection amid growing use of dashboard cameras inside vehicles. Photo: AP
Hong Kong singer Andy Hui apologises after footage of him getting intimate with TV actress Jacqueline Wong in the back of a vehicle was published. The incident has put the spotlight on privacy protection amid growing use of dashboard cameras inside vehicles. Photo: AP