Casic, the developer of China’s game-changing DF-26 missiles, finds itself in middle of a European aerospace partner’s internal investigation. Photo: Xinhua
Science body VKI reassesses its ties to Chinese developer of ‘Guam Killer’ hypersonic missile
- Brussels-based aerospace institute looks deeper into relations with Casic
- Analyst says cooperation on technology can be complicated by military links
Topic | China science
