Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Casic, the developer of China’s game-changing DF-26 missiles, finds itself in middle of a European aerospace partner’s internal investigation. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Science body VKI reassesses its ties to Chinese developer of ‘Guam Killer’ hypersonic missile

  • Brussels-based aerospace institute looks deeper into relations with Casic
  • Analyst says cooperation on technology can be complicated by military links
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 2:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Casic, the developer of China’s game-changing DF-26 missiles, finds itself in middle of a European aerospace partner’s internal investigation. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.