A drone reportedly was used to monitor border patrols before the smugglers set up a zip line between two buildings. Photo: Weibo
Police break up smuggling operation that used drone to send US$75,000 of goods to mainland
- Gadgets, high-end cosmetics and nutritional supplements worth more than 500,000 yuan were confiscated
- Using a zip line and drone made smuggling easy and efficient, police say
