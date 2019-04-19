Channels

Actress Zhao Dan, 33, gained fans after shedding half her weight in 2016. Photo: Weibo
Chinese actresses jailed for selling fake diet pills on social media

  • Zhao Dan and Guo Jing sold the traditional Chinese medicine capsules on WeChat and used couriers to send them to buyers across the country
  • They were in partnership with a couple who were earlier given jail terms
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 7:30pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Vegan YouTuber Rawvana was caught eating fish and lambasted by irate vegans.
After vegan YouTuber caught eating fish, five diet trends, from keto to Mediterranean

  • While veganism is a fast-growing trend, some find a plant-based diet too hard to follow
  • Here are five popular diets, including low-sodium and carb-free regimes
Michelle Wong

Michelle Wong  

Published: 7:30pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 26 Mar, 2019

