Marvel’s latest blockbuster opens across China on Wednesday. Photo: Alamy
Society

Chinese cinemas showing Avengers: Endgame ordered to cap service fees

  • Theatres will not be allowed to screen latest blockbuster if they add more than 10 per cent to their ticket prices
  • Film premieres on Wednesday and some advance tickets were offered at up to three times the usual rate, report says
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 7:13pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:17pm, 20 Apr, 2019

