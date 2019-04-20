A video showing the 20-month old crying in a cage was circulated on Chinese social media. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police investigate parents after toddler seen crying in a cage in video
- Officers say the father told them he had set up the video and other photos and sent them to his ex-wife to make her angry
- The 20-month-old girl is in police care and was not found to have any injuries
The woman was filmed kicking her daughter in a clip that left her facing accusations of child abuse and exploitation. Photo: Sina.com.cn
Chinese woman condemned for kicking model daughter, 3, as fashion brands intervene
- Onlooker’s video of mother’s abusive behaviour while taking photos of child model Niuniu prompts backlash from fashion brands
- Apology is followed by further videos showing similar behaviour
