Chinese billionaire Zhou Hongyi has weighed in on the debate about long working hours in the tech sector. Photo: Simon Song
Society

Chinese tech tycoon Zhou Hongyi joins ‘996’ debate, says happy work-life balance impossible

  • But Qihoo 360 boss says companies can help people feel better about working long hours by making them shareholders
  • Zhou joins Jack Ma in commenting on debate started by tech workers who say they are forced to work 9am to 9pm, six days a week
Topic |   China technology
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 6:30pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Employees working long hours at Chinese tech companies are protesting the “996” culture. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Podcasts

Inside China Tech: Analysing what’s behind the 996 GitHub protest in China

  • Millennial workers protesting against the gruelling work schedules in China’s tech companies
  • China’s impending cultural conflict as tech billionaires defend the 996 lifestyle as being the path to success
Topic |   China technology
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 4:30pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:08pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Employees working long hours at Chinese tech companies are protesting the “996” culture. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
