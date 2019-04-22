Surveillance footage shows the moment the car burst into flames at an underground car park in Shanghai. Photo: Miaopai
Tesla starts investigation after Model S explodes in Chinese car park
- Surveillance cameras capture moment vehicle suddenly bursts into flames in an underground car park in Shanghai
- Audi and Lexus parked next to vehicle also suffer extensive damage from fireball but no one is hurt
