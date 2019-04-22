Police and investigators work at the Shangri-La Hotel blast scene in Colombo on Sunday, where the two Chinese were killed. Photo: Xinhua
Five Chinese still missing after Sri Lanka bombings as tourists return home
- Embassy officials have contacted families of two Chinese nationals who were killed in the blasts on Easter Sunday, and visited five who were injured
- Four of the missing were travelling to the Indian Ocean on a study trip
Topic | China Society
Police and investigators work at the Shangri-La Hotel blast scene in Colombo on Sunday, where the two Chinese were killed. Photo: Xinhua
Colombo's Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith looks at the explosion site inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
‘A river of blood’: Sri Lankan suicide bombers kill at least 290, injure 500 on Easter Sunday
- Dozens of foreigners, including Chinese and Japanese, killed in the coordinated bombings across the capital Colombo
- Authorities investigate reports of intelligence briefing warning of attacks, as tourists flock to the airport amid fears of ongoing threat
Topic | Sri Lanka
Colombo's Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith looks at the explosion site inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters