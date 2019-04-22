Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police and investigators work at the Shangri-La Hotel blast scene in Colombo on Sunday, where the two Chinese were killed. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Five Chinese still missing after Sri Lanka bombings as tourists return home

  • Embassy officials have contacted families of two Chinese nationals who were killed in the blasts on Easter Sunday, and visited five who were injured
  • Four of the missing were travelling to the Indian Ocean on a study trip
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 5:30pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:52pm, 22 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police and investigators work at the Shangri-La Hotel blast scene in Colombo on Sunday, where the two Chinese were killed. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Colombo's Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith looks at the explosion site inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

‘A river of blood’: Sri Lankan suicide bombers kill at least 290, injure 500 on Easter Sunday

  • Dozens of foreigners, including Chinese and Japanese, killed in the coordinated bombings across the capital Colombo
  • Authorities investigate reports of intelligence briefing warning of attacks, as tourists flock to the airport amid fears of ongoing threat
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 10:48am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:45pm, 22 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Colombo's Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith looks at the explosion site inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.