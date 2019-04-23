A soldier stands guard outside St Sebastian's Church in Negombo on Tuesday, two days after a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
China issues Sri Lanka travel alert after deadly Easter blasts
- Chinese embassy warns visitors that it will not be able to offer help if they insist on going to the South Asian country
Topic | Sri Lanka bombings
