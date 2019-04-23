A woman sits on the bonnet of a BMW in a showroom in Danyang, Jiangsu province, in protest over what she says were faulty airbags in her vehicle. Photo: Weibo
Police called in China after angry BMW owner protests in car showroom
- Customer’s fury over alleged airbag failure the latest in a string of demonstrations at luxury car dealerships
Topic | China Society
An unhappy customer turns a Mercedes-Benz dealership visit in Xian, Shaanxi province, into a protest and creates a viral video. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Mercedes-Benz China apologises to customer who staged showroom protest over oil leak from new car
- Motorist whose complaint went viral says she could not get answer on repair
- Dealership in Shaanxi province says its settlement offer was refused
