Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman sits on the bonnet of a BMW in a showroom in Danyang, Jiangsu province, in protest over what she says were faulty airbags in her vehicle. Photo: Weibo
Society

Police called in China after angry BMW owner protests in car showroom

  • Customer’s fury over alleged airbag failure the latest in a string of demonstrations at luxury car dealerships
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 6:53pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:53pm, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman sits on the bonnet of a BMW in a showroom in Danyang, Jiangsu province, in protest over what she says were faulty airbags in her vehicle. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
An unhappy customer turns a Mercedes-Benz dealership visit in Xian, Shaanxi province, into a protest and creates a viral video. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

Mercedes-Benz China apologises to customer who staged showroom protest over oil leak from new car

  • Motorist whose complaint went viral says she could not get answer on repair
  • Dealership in Shaanxi province says its settlement offer was refused
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 6:00pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:42pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An unhappy customer turns a Mercedes-Benz dealership visit in Xian, Shaanxi province, into a protest and creates a viral video. Photo: Thepaper.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.