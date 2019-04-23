Channels

Han Xue said she “realised it was very wrong to handle the performance that way”. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese actress Han Xue apologises after lip-synching during musical

  • Into the White Night star told audience her vocal cords were inflamed and she couldn’t sing, so the theatre company had decided to use a recording
  • Her comment afterwards that it was ‘the most special performance’ drew criticism online that it was unacceptable and unprofessional
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 7:51pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:50pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Naomi Wang Ju photographed in Beijing in February. The popular Chinese singer says she doesn’t agree that only people with white skin, small faces and thin bodies are beautiful. Photo: Simon Song
Fashion & Beauty

China’s Beyoncé: how freckled, tanned Chinese pop star Naomi Wang Ju is challenging beauty standards

  • Wang shot to fame after appearing on the Chinese reality TV show Produce 101 despite being mocked online for being “chunky” and “dark-skinned”
  • The singer is now redefining the traditional Chinese sense of female beauty and has become a role model for young Chinese girls
Topic |   Fashion
Elaine Yau

Elaine Yau  

Published: 9:15am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:12pm, 21 Apr, 2019

