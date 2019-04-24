Sri Lankan Security personnel at the Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: EPA
Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka awaits confirmation of four deaths in bombing as search for missing goes on
- Four feared dead in attack on hotel believed to be oceanography students
- Ambassador in Colombo says embassy ‘will not give up’ search for fifth person
Sri Lanka suicide bomber studied in UK and Australia, defence minister says
- Police said the death toll in the attacks has risen to 359 and 58 suspects have been arrested
- Prime Minister Wickremesinghe warned that several suspects armed with explosives were still at large
