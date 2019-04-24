Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sri Lankan Security personnel at the Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: EPA
Society

Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka awaits confirmation of four deaths in bombing as search for missing goes on

  • Four feared dead in attack on hotel believed to be oceanography students
  • Ambassador in Colombo says embassy ‘will not give up’ search for fifth person
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 6:27pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:27pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sri Lankan Security personnel at the Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard near the president’s house in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Sri Lanka suicide bomber studied in UK and Australia, defence minister says

  • Police said the death toll in the attacks has risen to 359 and 58 suspects have been arrested
  • Prime Minister Wickremesinghe warned that several suspects armed with explosives were still at large
Topic |   Sri Lanka bombings
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 12:18pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:05pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard near the president’s house in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.