Cinemagoers at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” at Xingxin Time Movie World in Lishui, Zhejiang province on Tuesday were shown a court-ordered short film that named, shamed and warned problem debtors. Photo: Weixin.qq.com
Chinese district court shows name-and-shame debtors film to warm up crowds for new Avengers movie
- Court in Zhejiang exposes 60 people to moviegoers before big feature begins
- Short film is latest step in campaign that has been running for the past year
