Eleven people were killed when a lift fell at a construction site in Hengshui, Hebei province. Photo: Weibo
Society

11 killed, two seriously hurt in lift crash at north China building site

  • Accident happened about 7.20am at residential development in Hengshui, Hebei province, authorities say
  • Injured pair said to be in stable condition in hospital
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 4:50pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:49pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Seven classrooms, four toilet blocks, three kitchens and a first aid room were levelled. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese kindergarten flattened by falling debris from Country Garden building site

  • Seven classrooms, eight other buildings crushed as part of former factory topples over dividing wall
  • School has 400 pupils but incident happened on Sunday when they were all at home
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 6:30pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 17 Apr, 2019

