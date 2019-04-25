Eleven people were killed when a lift fell at a construction site in Hengshui, Hebei province. Photo: Weibo
11 killed, two seriously hurt in lift crash at north China building site
- Accident happened about 7.20am at residential development in Hengshui, Hebei province, authorities say
- Injured pair said to be in stable condition in hospital
Seven classrooms, four toilet blocks, three kitchens and a first aid room were levelled. Photo: Weibo
Chinese kindergarten flattened by falling debris from Country Garden building site
- Seven classrooms, eight other buildings crushed as part of former factory topples over dividing wall
- School has 400 pupils but incident happened on Sunday when they were all at home
