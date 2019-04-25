A girl from Beijing ate three McDonald’s chicken wings before noticing they still had their feathers on, her mother said. Photo: Guancha.cn
Not lovin’ it: Chinese girl has nightmares after eating McDonald’s chicken wings with feathers still on
- Woman from Beijing says her daughter ate three of the snacks before noticing the extra topping
- Customer rejects offer of compensation, files complaint with local food safety watchdog
Fast food chain McDonald’s apologised to a customer who was served milk tea contaminated with disinfectant at one of its stores in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
McDonald’s apologises to Chinese woman served chlorine-contaminated bubble tea
- Doctors say drink contained anti-bacteria compound used by catering industry
- Woman took ‘one sip and found it tasted bad’
