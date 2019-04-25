Channels

A girl from Beijing ate three McDonald’s chicken wings before noticing they still had their feathers on, her mother said. Photo: Guancha.cn
Society

Not lovin’ it: Chinese girl has nightmares after eating McDonald’s chicken wings with feathers still on

  • Woman from Beijing says her daughter ate three of the snacks before noticing the extra topping
  • Customer rejects offer of compensation, files complaint with local food safety watchdog
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 7:48pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:48pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Fast food chain McDonald’s apologised to a customer who was served milk tea contaminated with disinfectant at one of its stores in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Society

McDonald’s apologises to Chinese woman served chlorine-contaminated bubble tea

  • Doctors say drink contained anti-bacteria compound used by catering industry
  • Woman took ‘one sip and found it tasted bad’
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 5:54pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:10pm, 16 Apr, 2019

