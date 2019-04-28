Channels

A selection of photos uploaded by cross-dressing contributors to the Dress coding repository. Photo: GitHub
Meet China’s fabulous cross-dressing computer coders

  • A group of predominantly male programmers is drawing attention to a Japanese-inspired trend
  • Cosplay and lacy dresses are fashion of choice, but are they perpetuating negative stereotypes?
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 8:00am, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Apr, 2019

A selection of photos uploaded by cross-dressing contributors to the Dress coding repository. Photo: GitHub
READ FULL ARTICLE
Employees working long hours at Chinese tech companies are protesting the “996” culture. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Inside China Tech: Analysing what’s behind the 996 GitHub protest in China

  • Millennial workers protesting against the gruelling work schedules in China’s tech companies
  • China’s impending cultural conflict as tech billionaires defend the 996 lifestyle as being the path to success
Topic |   China technology
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 4:30pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:08pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Employees working long hours at Chinese tech companies are protesting the "996" culture. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
