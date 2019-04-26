Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Park Yoo-chun arrives at the Suwon district court in Suwon, South Korea on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Society

Backlash after Chinese fans show support for K-pop star Park Yoo-chun amid drug scandal

  • Singer and actor faces arrest in South Korea after testing positive for methamphetamine
  • But fan club’s backing of the JYJ boy band member draws criticism from others on social media in China, who say their values are distorted
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 4:18pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:18pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Park Yoo-chun arrives at the Suwon district court in Suwon, South Korea on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Park Yoo-chun faces arrest on alleged drug charges. His former fiancée Hwang Ha-na has already been arrested on related charges.
Arts & Culture

New K-pop drug scandal as Park Yoo-chun tests positive for methamphetamine

  • The member of JYJ was questioned last week on suspicion of buying and using methamphetamine
  • Park’s agency C-JeS has announced it has severed ties with him
Topic |   Korea Times
Korea Times

Korea Times  

Published: 9:30pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Park Yoo-chun faces arrest on alleged drug charges. His former fiancée Hwang Ha-na has already been arrested on related charges.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.