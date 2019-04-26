Hong Kong is likely to draw plenty of holidaymakers from the Chinese mainland over the May Day holiday. Photo: Bloomberg
China on the move: 160 million expected to make domestic trips over longer Labour Day break
- Shanghai, Beijing among most popular destinations on Chinese mainland, with Thailand, Japan, Singapore appealing to those seeking a foreign trip
- Government announced last month that this year’s May 1 break would be extended to four days
Topic | China Society
