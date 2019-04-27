Channels

Chinese tourists have been warned to be on their guard when visiting France. Photo: AFP
Society

Chinese embassy in Paris warns tourists to beware the beautiful bandit … and other sneak thieves

  • Notice says holidaymaker found his wallet and mobile phone missing after being asked for directions by an attractive woman on the Champs-Élysées
  • Warnings come just days after Beijing withdraws invitation to join navy’s anniversary parade for French frigate that sailed through Taiwan Strait
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 5:10pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:10pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Chinese tourists have been warned to be on their guard when visiting France. Photo: AFP
Paris upset Beijing earlier this month by sending its frigate Vendémiaire through the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Cherish the love: China and France should avoid causing unnecessary upset, Beijing says

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian the two sides should ensure ties ‘continue to develop in a healthy way’
  • Meeting comes after Paris angers Beijing by sending a warship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait
Topic |   France
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 3:00pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Paris upset Beijing earlier this month by sending its frigate Vendémiaire through the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Reuters
