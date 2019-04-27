A passenger checks the departures board at Beijing’s international airport on Saturday. Photo: Josephine Ma
Passengers wait it out at Beijing airport as flights delayed, cancelled following summit
- All services to Hong Kong and Macau faced long delays, while evening flights to Guangdong province were cancelled
- Passengers were told air traffic restrictions and bad weather were to blame
Chinese President Xi Jinping wraps up the three-day Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Belt and Road Forum ends with more support and US$64 billion in new deals, but is it job done for Beijing?
- Xi Jinping wraps up three-day event with signing of shared promise to make global trade and infrastructure plan more diversified, financially responsible
- But as nations eye up the potential economic benefits of the Belt and Road Initiative, analysts question if it can live up to the hype
