A passenger checks the departures board at Beijing’s international airport on Saturday. Photo: Josephine Ma
Society

Passengers wait it out at Beijing airport as flights delayed, cancelled following summit

  • All services to Hong Kong and Macau faced long delays, while evening flights to Guangdong province were cancelled
  • Passengers were told air traffic restrictions and bad weather were to blame
Topic |   Aviation
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Published: 11:30pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 27 Apr, 2019

A passenger checks the departures board at Beijing's international airport on Saturday. Photo: Josephine Ma
Chinese President Xi Jinping wraps up the three-day Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China’s Belt and Road Forum ends with more support and US$64 billion in new deals, but is it job done for Beijing?

  • Xi Jinping wraps up three-day event with signing of shared promise to make global trade and infrastructure plan more diversified, financially responsible
  • But as nations eye up the potential economic benefits of the Belt and Road Initiative, analysts question if it can live up to the hype
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 9:50pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping wraps up the three-day Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
