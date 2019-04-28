Channels

Virtual reality bumper cars are just one of the rides on offer at the Star VR theme park in Nanchang. Photo: AP
Society

Chinese city bets big on virtual reality, with theme park and US$148 million start-up fund

  • Tourist attraction is highlight of Nanchang’s ‘VR base’ – a sprawling complex of mostly empty, futuristic glass-and-steel offices
  • Government is hoping to drive sector by educating students, subsidising office spaces, and sponsoring conferences and competitions
China Society
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:17pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:16pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Virtual reality bumper cars are just one of the rides on offer at the Star VR theme park in Nanchang. Photo: AP
