The Gardasil HPV vaccine has been in short supply in China since it was approved by the regulator last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Private hospital in China closed down after dozens of patients given fake HPV vaccines

  • Police investigation finds nearly 40 people received the shots since January last year – before the drug was approved by the Chinese regulator
  • Hainan hospital had rented out its medical cosmetics department to a beauty parlour, which authorities suspect administered the vaccinations
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 5:30pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:30pm, 28 Apr, 2019

The Chinese public’s confidence has been rocked by a number of vaccine-related health scares in recent years. Photo: AP
Society

China’s dodgy drug makers face hefty fines after public review of draft vaccine management law

  • After repeated scandals, people call for financial penalties for producers of substandard or fake drugs to be three times higher than government recommended
  • Revised legislation would also give families affected by unsafe drugs right to apply for punitive damages
Topic |   Vaccine scandal in China
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:28pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 20 Apr, 2019

The Chinese public’s confidence has been rocked by a number of vaccine-related health scares in recent years. Photo: AP
