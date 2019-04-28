The Gardasil HPV vaccine has been in short supply in China since it was approved by the regulator last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Private hospital in China closed down after dozens of patients given fake HPV vaccines
- Police investigation finds nearly 40 people received the shots since January last year – before the drug was approved by the Chinese regulator
- Hainan hospital had rented out its medical cosmetics department to a beauty parlour, which authorities suspect administered the vaccinations
Topic | China Society
The Chinese public’s confidence has been rocked by a number of vaccine-related health scares in recent years. Photo: AP
Topic | Vaccine scandal in China
