Two men have been detained in eastern China for racing their rented Porsche sports cars on city streets. Photo: Handout
Society

Racers tear through Chinese city streets in rented Porsche sports cars

  • Dangerous midnight speed drive fuelled by drinking and karaoke session
  • High-performance cars seen switching lanes, driving on the wrong side of the road and running a red light
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 3:17pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:17pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Two men have been detained in eastern China for racing their rented Porsche sports cars on city streets. Photo: Handout
Surveillance footage shows the moment the car burst into flames at an underground car park in Shanghai. Photo: Miaopai
Society

Tesla Model S explodes in Chinese car park, prompting investigation as shocking video shows fireball engulfing vehicle

  • Surveillance cameras capture moment vehicle suddenly bursts into flames in an underground car park in Shanghai
  • Audi and Lexus parked next to vehicle also suffer extensive damage from fireball but no one is hurt
Topic |   Tesla
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 6:00pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:54pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Surveillance footage shows the moment the car burst into flames at an underground car park in Shanghai. Photo: Miaopai
