The World Dog Show is being held in Shanghai but critics say it has no place in China while consumption of canine meat remains widespread. Photo: AFP
Shanghai no place for a dog show while canine meat on the menu, critics say
- Organisers accused of double standards for holding world dog lovers’ event in China where their meat is widely eaten
- 22 canines rescued from slaughterhouse days before show opens
Topic | China Society
Vegetarian meat patties made by Chinese firm Whole Perfect Food. The mainland vegan food industry is aiming to attract more customers.
China’s plant-based alternatives to take on Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods – and the world
- Whole Perfect Food is among 10 Chinese plant-based meat manufacturers and distributors featuring at Meat Fest in Shanghai on Saturday
- The festival hopes to raise the profile of China’s plant-based meat manufacturers and promote healthy eating
Topic | Health and wellness
