The World Dog Show is being held in Shanghai but critics say it has no place in China while consumption of canine meat remains widespread. Photo: AFP
Society

Shanghai no place for a dog show while canine meat on the menu, critics say

  • Organisers accused of double standards for holding world dog lovers’ event in China where their meat is widely eaten
  • 22 canines rescued from slaughterhouse days before show opens
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:31pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:31pm, 30 Apr, 2019

The World Dog Show is being held in Shanghai but critics say it has no place in China while consumption of canine meat remains widespread. Photo: AFP
Vegetarian meat patties made by Chinese firm Whole Perfect Food. The mainland vegan food industry is aiming to attract more customers.
Health & Wellness

China’s plant-based alternatives to take on Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods – and the world

  • Whole Perfect Food is among 10 Chinese plant-based meat manufacturers and distributors featuring at Meat Fest in Shanghai on Saturday
  • The festival hopes to raise the profile of China’s plant-based meat manufacturers and promote healthy eating
Topic |   Health and wellness
Elaine Yau

Elaine Yau  

Published: 2:00am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:39am, 25 Apr, 2019

Vegetarian meat patties made by Chinese firm Whole Perfect Food. The mainland vegan food industry is aiming to attract more customers.
