Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police waited outside a movie theatre in Hangzhou to nab their film-going suspect. Photo: Weibo
Society

Credits roll in for Chinese police after Avengers: Endgame cinema stake-out

  • Officers applauded for patient pursuit of duplicitous Romeo watching blockbuster action movie
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 2:27pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:39pm, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police waited outside a movie theatre in Hangzhou to nab their film-going suspect. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
People who saw the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at a cinema in Zhejiang province were also shown a film about problem debtors. Photo: Qq.com
Society

Chinese court names and shames debtors in warm-up to Avengers movie

  • Public service message played in cinemas reveals amounts owed by 60 people
  • Short film is latest step in campaign that has been running for the past year
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 1:46pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

People who saw the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at a cinema in Zhejiang province were also shown a film about problem debtors. Photo: Qq.com
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.