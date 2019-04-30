Police waited outside a movie theatre in Hangzhou to nab their film-going suspect. Photo: Weibo
Credits roll in for Chinese police after Avengers: Endgame cinema stake-out
- Officers applauded for patient pursuit of duplicitous Romeo watching blockbuster action movie
Topic | China Society
Police waited outside a movie theatre in Hangzhou to nab their film-going suspect. Photo: Weibo
People who saw the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at a cinema in Zhejiang province were also shown a film about problem debtors. Photo: Qq.com
Chinese court names and shames debtors in warm-up to Avengers movie
- Public service message played in cinemas reveals amounts owed by 60 people
- Short film is latest step in campaign that has been running for the past year
Topic | China Society
People who saw the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at a cinema in Zhejiang province were also shown a film about problem debtors. Photo: Qq.com