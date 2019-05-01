Channels

Dozens of students clashed with police and security staff at a college in eastern China after the discovery that a nursing course only provided a degree in home economics. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese students in violent clash with police over fake nursing course

  • Footage of incident scrubbed from social media as police statement blames expelled troublemakers
  • Protest sparked by revelation studies were for degree in home economics
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 2:23pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 2:29pm, 1 May, 2019

Education

Chinese tech students in the US face visa restrictions amid trade war

Topic |   Chinese international students
SCMP

Meng Jing  

Qin Chen  

Published: 6:26pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:40pm, 30 Apr, 2019

