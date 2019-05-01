A by-law enacted last autumn has put e-bike riders in Beijing in the spotlight. Photo: AFP
Riders of unlicensed e-bikes in Beijing face US$150 fine, unless they have an appointment to get one
- Six months after Chinese capital passes by-law on safety standards, 1 million unapproved machines remain unregistered
- Licences give owners of ‘substandard’ machines three years to replace them
