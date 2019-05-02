An elderly man travelling to eastern China was detained after he opened an emergency exit when he grew impatient to disembark from the plane. Photo: Guancha.cn
Rush to emergency exit lands Chinese first-time flier in detention
- Elderly man opens door in failed attempt to leave plane ahead of other passengers
- Arrested by police and locked up for 10 days
Topic | China Society
An elderly man travelling to eastern China was detained after he opened an emergency exit when he grew impatient to disembark from the plane. Photo: Guancha.cn
China Southern Airlines has asked passengers not to be superstitious following the latest incident of a passenger throwing coins for good luck. Photo: Weibo
Unlucky coin toss lands another Chinese airline passenger in trouble
- First-time flier was praying for blessings for a safe trip in fifth incident this year
- Airline appeals to travellers not to be superstitious
Topic | China Society
China Southern Airlines has asked passengers not to be superstitious following the latest incident of a passenger throwing coins for good luck. Photo: Weibo