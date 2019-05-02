A woman who witnessed the accident said the slide was similar to this one shown in a video shared online. Photo: V.qq.com
Two killed, 12 hurt in Chinese theme park slide accident
- Six children among the injured as group of people fall off ride at Children’s Garden in Sichuan province on Labour Day
- Local government says it has detained person ‘responsible for the business’
Topic | China Society
China had an estimated 3,000 virtual reality arcades in 2016, and the market was forecast to grow 13-fold between then and 2021. Photo: AFP
China’s virtual reality arcades aim for real-world success
- China had an estimated 3,000 such places in 2016 and the market was forecast to grow 13-fold between then and 2021 to US$782 million
- Expansion in next five years could see country dominate AR/VR long term, report says
