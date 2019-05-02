Channels

A woman who witnessed the accident said the slide was similar to this one shown in a video shared online. Photo: V.qq.com
Society

Two killed, 12 hurt in Chinese theme park slide accident

  • Six children among the injured as group of people fall off ride at Children's Garden in Sichuan province on Labour Day
  • Local government says it has detained person 'responsible for the business'
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 3:10pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 3:10pm, 2 May, 2019

A woman who witnessed the accident said the slide was similar to this one shown in a video shared online. Photo: V.qq.com
China had an estimated 3,000 virtual reality arcades in 2016, and the market was forecast to grow 13-fold between then and 2021. Photo: AFP
Society

China's virtual reality arcades aim for real-world success

  • China had an estimated 3,000 such places in 2016 and the market was forecast to grow 13-fold between then and 2021 to US$782 million
  • Expansion in next five years could see country dominate AR/VR long term, report says
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:24pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:24pm, 7 Apr, 2019

China had an estimated 3,000 virtual reality arcades in 2016, and the market was forecast to grow 13-fold between then and 2021. Photo: AFP
