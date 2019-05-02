A video of people swimming in a lake at a nature park in southern China upset some internet users. Photo: Guancha.cn
Foreigners’ swim at Chinese ecology park causes ripple of protest online
- Bathers apparently refused to get out of lake at Nanhai Bay Forest Ecological Park despite repeated requests from workers
- Social media users ask why no one called the police
Topic | China Society
A video of people swimming in a lake at a nature park in southern China upset some internet users. Photo: Guancha.cn