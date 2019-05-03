Channels

SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Rescuers struggle to pull victims from the wreckage of a bouncy castle after a tornado swept it into the air, killing two children, in northern China. Photo: Weibo
Society

Two children killed as bouncy castle destroyed by tornado in China

  • Holiday crowds watch in horror as emergency crews struggle to rescue victims after freak weather event
  • Seven people recovering in hospital
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 1:53pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 2:10pm, 3 May, 2019

Holiday crowds pack the promenade on the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai on the first day of China’s May break. Photo: AFP
Society

China’s roads jammed as millions take Labour Day holiday

  • Major highways gridlocked for hours at start of four-day break
  • Chaos at railway stations as ticket-holding passengers turned away
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 3:54pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 4:48pm, 2 May, 2019

