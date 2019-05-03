Rescuers struggle to pull victims from the wreckage of a bouncy castle after a tornado swept it into the air, killing two children, in northern China. Photo: Weibo
Two children killed as bouncy castle destroyed by tornado in China
- Holiday crowds watch in horror as emergency crews struggle to rescue victims after freak weather event
- Seven people recovering in hospital
Topic | China Society
Holiday crowds pack the promenade on the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai on the first day of China’s May break. Photo: AFP
China’s roads jammed as millions take Labour Day holiday
- Major highways gridlocked for hours at start of four-day break
- Chaos at railway stations as ticket-holding passengers turned away
