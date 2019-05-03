A driver in eastern China who challenged a police breathalyser result after eating durian is vindicated by a blood test. Photo: Weibo
Chinese driver kicks up a stink after durian causes false positive alcohol breath test result
- Jiangsu motorist who challenged breathalyser is vindicated by blood test
- Nantong police video substantiates claim smelly fruit has unusual properties
