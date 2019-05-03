Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A driver in eastern China who challenged a police breathalyser result after eating durian is vindicated by a blood test. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese driver kicks up a stink after durian causes false positive alcohol breath test result

  • Jiangsu motorist who challenged breathalyser is vindicated by blood test
  • Nantong police video substantiates claim smelly fruit has unusual properties
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 2:55pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 2:55pm, 3 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A driver in eastern China who challenged a police breathalyser result after eating durian is vindicated by a blood test. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.