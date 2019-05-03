Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A 2017 video of Zhao “Molly” Yusi, the Chinese student whose family paid US$6.5 million for her fraudulent admission to Stanford University, has gone viral on social media. Photo: Weibo
Society

‘Hard work’ got me into Stanford University, Chinese student in US$6.5 million admission scandal said in viral video

  • ‘The admissions officers basically do not know who you are’, teenager says in 2017 video where she also admits her ‘natural IQ isn’t particularly high’
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 9:00pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 3 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A 2017 video of Zhao “Molly” Yusi, the Chinese student whose family paid US$6.5 million for her fraudulent admission to Stanford University, has gone viral on social media. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.