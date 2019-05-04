Yunnan is home to hundreds of Asian elephants. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese tourist seriously injured by elephant after getting out of car in middle of nature reserve
- Woman was charged by wild animal in Yunnan after family stopped to let their daughter take a comfort break.
Holiday crowds pack the promenade on the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai on the first day of China’s May break. Photo: AFP
China’s roads jammed as millions take Labour Day holiday
- Major highways gridlocked for hours at start of four-day break
- Chaos at railway stations as ticket-holding passengers turned away
