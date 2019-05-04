Chinese tourists have been warned of the dangers of travelling to Bali after a woman was sexually assaulted there last month. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesian jet ski instructor to stand trial for sexual assault on Chinese tourist in Bali
- Man accused of taking woman to remote island and forcing her to perform oral sex
- Suspect is in hands of local prosecutors and expected to appear in court soon, Chinese consulate says
The Gates of Heaven at Lempuyang Temple, one of the main ports of call on Bali’s increasingly popular Instagram tours. Photo: Shutterstock
