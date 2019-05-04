Channels

Chinese tourists have been warned of the dangers of travelling to Bali after a woman was sexually assaulted there last month. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Indonesian jet ski instructor to stand trial for sexual assault on Chinese tourist in Bali

  • Man accused of taking woman to remote island and forcing her to perform oral sex
  • Suspect is in hands of local prosecutors and expected to appear in court soon, Chinese consulate says
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 6:13pm, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 6:13pm, 4 May, 2019

The Gates of Heaven at Lempuyang Temple, one of the main ports of call on Bali’s increasingly popular Instagram tours. Photo: Shutterstock
Mercedes Hutton
Opinion

Opinion

Destinations known by Mercedes Hutton

Forget the Chinese and Australians, Instagram tourists are Bali’s worst visitors

  • Instagram tours taking travellers to the Island of the Gods’ most photogenic spots have become a popular way of seeing Bali
  • The whistle-stop trips follow a well-trodden path and leave little time to take in the surroundings
Mercedes Hutton

Mercedes Hutton  

Published: 8:15am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:23am, 24 Apr, 2019

