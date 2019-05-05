Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The longer May Day holiday caused chaos on China’s rail network. Photo: Roy Issa
Society

China’s rail operator apologises for holiday travel chaos but says it will seek to punish unruly passengers

  • China Railway Corporation says it regrets upset caused to travellers as a result of some ‘unpleasant situations’
  • But company will seek advice from the government and public on how to deal with those who refuse to comply with ticketing rules
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 5:06pm, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 5:06pm, 5 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The longer May Day holiday caused chaos on China’s rail network. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.