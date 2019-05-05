Avengers: Endgame is now the third-highest grossing film in Chinese box office history. Photo: Facebook
Avengers: Endgame takes a cool US$178 million at Chinese box office over May Day holiday
- Blockbuster accounts for 80 per cent of all ticket sales over extended break
- Final instalment in Marvel Studios’ saga is now China’s third-highest grossing film of all time
“Avengers: Endgame” was the most anticipated film in China, raking in more than $115 million in presales.
A line for the midnight premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” at a movie theater in Beijing on April 24.
Moviegoers pose in the lobby of a theater in Beijing on April 23, hours before the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” in China.
Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth attend a premiere event for “Avengers: Endgame” in Shanghai on April 18.
An ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ticket sold for $100 in China
