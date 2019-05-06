Rescue teams in Guilin attend a fire at a student dormitory where five people were killed and more than 30 injured. Photo: Weibo
Five Chinese university students killed after smoke and fire spread from electric scooters to dorms
- Firefighters say 73 people were trapped when blaze broke out at foot of stairwell
- Ground floor security door hindered residents as they tried to escape
The plane on fire during its emergency landing. Photo: Xinhua
41 people killed in fire at Moscow airport after ‘blaze devours the plane’
- Video shows passengers leaping from the front of the burning aircraft onto an inflatable slide and staggering across tarmac
