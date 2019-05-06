Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Rescue teams in Guilin attend a fire at a student dormitory where five people were killed and more than 30 injured. Photo: Weibo
Society

Five Chinese university students killed after smoke and fire spread from electric scooters to dorms

  • Firefighters say 73 people were trapped when blaze broke out at foot of stairwell
  • Ground floor security door hindered residents as they tried to escape
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 2:36pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rescue teams in Guilin attend a fire at a student dormitory where five people were killed and more than 30 injured. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The plane on fire during its emergency landing. Photo: Xinhua
Russia & Central Asia

41 people killed in fire at Moscow airport after ‘blaze devours the plane’

  • Video shows passengers leaping from the front of the burning aircraft onto an inflatable slide and staggering across tarmac
Topic |   Aviation
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:37am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The plane on fire during its emergency landing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.