This week’s episode of “Game of Thrones” takes Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and the rest of the Seven Kingdoms cast into hot water with Chinese fans. Photo: AP
Society

Fire and ice as Chinese Game of Thrones fans go online to voice disappointment over latest episode

  • Final season of hit show begins to stretch credulity and its followers are not happy
  • Plot twists and a continuity error involving Starbucks cup set tongues wagging
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 3:42pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 3:42pm, 7 May, 2019

This week's episode of "Game of Thrones" takes Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and the rest of the Seven Kingdoms cast into hot water with Chinese fans. Photo: AP
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson in Game of Thrones and showing his feats of strength. Photo: Instagram/HBO
Other Sport

Game of Thrones: ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson is officially the World’s Strongest Man and will defend his title in June

  • Icelander, a former professional basketball player, will defend his Strong Man title in Bradenton, Florida
  • The six-foot-nine, 450-pound behemoth has admitted to taking steroids but doesn’t like to talk about it
Topic |   Extreme fitness
Unus Alladin

Unus Alladin  

Published: 7:31pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 9:02pm, 1 May, 2019

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson in Game of Thrones and showing his feats of strength. Photo: Instagram/HBO
