This week’s episode of “Game of Thrones” takes Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and the rest of the Seven Kingdoms cast into hot water with Chinese fans. Photo: AP
Fire and ice as Chinese Game of Thrones fans go online to voice disappointment over latest episode
- Final season of hit show begins to stretch credulity and its followers are not happy
- Plot twists and a continuity error involving Starbucks cup set tongues wagging
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson in Game of Thrones and showing his feats of strength. Photo: Instagram/HBO
Game of Thrones: ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson is officially the World’s Strongest Man and will defend his title in June
- Icelander, a former professional basketball player, will defend his Strong Man title in Bradenton, Florida
- The six-foot-nine, 450-pound behemoth has admitted to taking steroids but doesn’t like to talk about it
