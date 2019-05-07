Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The woman examined the man’s router and realised it had been altered. Photo: Sina
Society

Chinese woman’s detective work foils Airbnb ‘Superhost’ who installed hidden camera in bedroom

  • Police detain man who was an experienced host on the platform but had been filming his guests
  • Airbnb issues refund and apology after the woman dismantles router to find camera and memory card
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 3:39pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 3:39pm, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The woman examined the man’s router and realised it had been altered. Photo: Sina
READ FULL ARTICLE
Nealie Barker posted pictures of the family stay at the Airbnb rental. Photo: Nealie Barker/Facebook
Europe

‘Shocking’: family on holiday finds hidden camera in smoke alarm at their Airbnb

  • The Barker family, a crew of two adults and five children, only found the camera because father, Andrew, works in IT
  • Family complains the investigation that Airbnb promised did not meet their expectations
Topic |   Surveillance
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 9:51am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:37pm, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nealie Barker posted pictures of the family stay at the Airbnb rental. Photo: Nealie Barker/Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.