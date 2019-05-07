Local authorities say a street cleaner in Henan province fined for the cigarette butts left by smokers on his beat may be the victim of a zealous supervisor. Photo: Weibo
Chinese street cleaner says unlicensed taxi drivers who throw cigarette ends cost him nearly half a day’s wages
- Man says his pay packet takes a hit every time cabbies flick butts onto the street
- Zhengzhou city management says supervisors are too zealous with staff fines
Topic | China Society
Local authorities say a street cleaner in Henan province fined for the cigarette butts left by smokers on his beat may be the victim of a zealous supervisor. Photo: Weibo