A court ruled that as the miners worked in the company’s mines and were in its pay, the gold they extracted belonged to the company. Photo: EPA
Chinese miners convicted of embezzling US$63,511 in gold after employer suspected their good fortune
- Company investigators said drillers were first workers to extract gold from mines
- Rumours over the departures from company drew employer’s attention
