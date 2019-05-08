The man, identified only by his surname Zhang, confessed to killing both women. Photo: Hldnews.com
Chinese man drowned girlfriend and tried to make it look like an accident ... five years after doing the same to his wife
- Man in Liaoning reportedly confesses to murdering both women after police became suspicious about second death
A Leshan court has sentenced Li Jian to death for killing a woman two years ago. Photo: QQ
Murder in the late afternoon: safety debate over killing of Chinese woman out on a keep-fit walk
- Court in Sichuan province hands down death sentence to man who killed a woman for her gold jewellery
