Management at the Xiyue Life Spa in Wuhan, Hubei province, say they are discussing compensation with a customer after an intern accidentally broadcast a massage to a male friend. Photo: Tthepaper.cn
Society

Chinese spa customer calls police after her massage is live-streamed to half-naked man

  • Executive of Wuhan spa blames intern for breaking company privacy rule
  • Customer asks for improvement on US$2,936 compensation offer
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 2:25pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 2:24pm, 9 May, 2019

Smartphones and computers have become a way of life. Relying on a law passed 16 years ago is hardly an adequate response to voyeuristic abuse of such devices. Photo: SCMP
No time for delay on new voyeurism law

  • A speedy legal answer to sexual offences involving hi-tech devices is needed in the wake of cases put on hold or dropped after a court threw out a charge normally applied
Published: 9:32pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 9:53pm, 2 May, 2019

